Eagles release DT Fletcher Cox
Fletcher Cox was released by the #Eagles with a post-June 1 designation, sources say. At 4p, $18 million would have become fully guaranteed. Cox is now a free agent but the team and his representatives continue to have discussions about a possible return.
— Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 17, 2022
The Eagles could be moving on from a legend, as Mike Garafolo is reporting that Fletcher Cox has been released.
According to Adam Schefter, Philadelphia will work to bring Cox back on a restructured deal.
For now, Cox can take his talents elsewhere.
