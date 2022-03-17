Eagles release DT Fletcher Cox

Glenn Erby
1 min read
The Eagles could be moving on from a legend, as Mike Garafolo is reporting that Fletcher Cox has been released.

According to Adam Schefter, Philadelphia will work to bring Cox back on a restructured deal.

For now, Cox can take his talents elsewhere.

