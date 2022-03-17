Eagles release DT Fletcher Cox

Fletcher Cox was released by the #Eagles with a post-June 1 designation, sources say. At 4p, $18 million would have become fully guaranteed. Cox is now a free agent but the team and his representatives continue to have discussions about a possible return. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 17, 2022

The Eagles could be moving on from a legend, as Mike Garafolo is reporting that Fletcher Cox has been released.

According to Adam Schefter, Philadelphia will work to bring Cox back on a restructured deal.

For now, Cox can take his talents elsewhere.

