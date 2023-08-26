Eagles release Dennis Kelly, Josh Andrews and two other offensive linemen

The Eagles continued the process of setting their 53-man roster by paring down their offensive line group on Saturday.

Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports that the team has released tackle Dennis Kelly and guard Josh Andrews. They have also waived tackle Brett Toth and guard Tyrese Robinson.

Kelly began his career as an Eagles fifth-round pick in 2012 and returned to the team as a free agent this offseason. He has played 130 games for the Eagles, Titans, Packers, and Colts.

Andrews was also in his second stint with the team. He played 16 games for them in 2015 and 2016, but won't be adding to that total this year.

The Eagles made three other cuts on Saturday and they have until Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET to make the rest of their roster moves.