Eagles to release defensive tackle T.Y. McGill

Glenn Erby
·1 min read

The Eagles are releasing defensive tackle T.Y. McGill according to Ian Rapoport as the veteran comes off the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

McGill flashed some during training camp and had an impressive preseason debut, but Hassan Ridgeway’s debut in the season opener likely made this move a lot easier.

