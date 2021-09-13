Eagles to release defensive tackle T.Y. McGill
The Eagles are releasing veteran DT TY McGill, source said. He recently spent time on the COVID list but did flash in the preseason.
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 13, 2021
The Eagles are releasing defensive tackle T.Y. McGill according to Ian Rapoport as the veteran comes off the Reserve/COVID-19 list.
McGill flashed some during training camp and had an impressive preseason debut, but Hassan Ridgeway’s debut in the season opener likely made this move a lot easier.
List
Eagles snap count vs. Falcons: Breakdown, observations from Week 1
Related
Eagles HC Nick Sirianni on the special handshake he shares with QB Jalen Hurts
DeVonta Smith's NFL debut proves he's as smooth as advertised
Watch: Eagles RB Kenneth Gainwell scores his first-career rushing TD vs. Falcons
DeVonta Smith is second Eagles WR with 5+ Rec in his first game since DeSean Jackson