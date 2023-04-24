Eagles release defensive back Marquise Blair

The Eagles announced two moves on Monday, as the team is parting ways with veteran safety Marquise Blair.

The move came after Tyree Jackson signed his exclusive rights tender and just days before Philadelphia will add at least six players from the NFL draft.

TE Tyree Jackson has signed his exclusive-rights tender and S Marquise Blair has been released. pic.twitter.com/gPROtM194e — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) April 24, 2023

A former second-round pick of the Seahawks, Blair played in three games for the Carolina Panthers in 2019 before joining the Eagles practice squad in 2022.

Blair was signed to a reserve/future contract on February 9.

