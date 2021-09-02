Eagles release DB Grayland Arnold from the practice squad

Glenn Erby
·1 min read
The Eagles claimed former Colts cornerback Andre Chachere off of waivers and he could be headed to the practice squad after the team released Grayland Arnold.

According to Mike Garafalo, Arnold returned to the Eagles practice squad despite having offers from other teams around the league, because he was already familiar with the system.

