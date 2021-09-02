Eagles release DB Grayland Arnold from the practice squad

#Eagles will be cutting S Grayland Arnold from the practice squad. He signed there despite offers elsewhere because he’d been with Philly in camp. And because cutdown day was moved up this year, he doesn’t get paid for the week. Frustrating for a players caught in roster shuffle. https://t.co/uSL9DrfcuE — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) September 2, 2021

The Eagles claimed former Colts cornerback Andre Chachere off of waivers and he could be headed to the practice squad after the team released Grayland Arnold.

According to Mike Garafalo, Arnold returned to the Eagles practice squad despite having offers from other teams around the league, because he was already familiar with the system.

