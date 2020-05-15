Eagles release dates and times for 2020 preseason schedule

The NFL released its full schedule earlier this month but we didn't have dates and times for preseason games.

Now, we have them.

While the entire NFL - and the country - is in a wait-and-see mode because of the COVID-19 pandemic, we now know the Eagles full schedule for 2020.

The Eagles are scheduled to be on the road for the first two weeks of the preseason and at home the last two:

Week 1: at Colts on Aug. 13 at 7 p.m.

Week 2: at Dolphins on Aug. 20 at 7:30 p.m.

Week 3: vs. Patriots on Aug. 27 at 7:30 p.m.

Week 4: vs. Jets on Sept. 3 at 7:30 p.m.

All four games are on Thursday nights and will be on NBC10 and 94WIP.

The Eagles will travel to face former offensive coordinator Frank Reich in Week 1 before visiting Miami to face rookie QB Tua Tagovailoa in Week 2.

The Eagles host the Patriots in the important Week 3 preseason game. In a normal offseason, this would probably be a great chance for the Patriots and Eagles to have joint practices - the Eagles like them and the Patriots do too - but there's obviously some uncertainty surrounding this summer.

And finally, the Eagles finish their preseason schedule, as they have for many year now, against the Jets. It's an easy way to finish off the preseason, against the closest AFC team.

As a reminder, here's the Eagles' full regular season schedule in 2020:

Week 1 - at WAS on Sept. 13 at 1 p.m. on FOX

Week 2 - vs. LAR on Sept. 20 at 1 p.m. on FOX

Week 3 - vs. Bengals on Sept. 27 at 1 p.m. on CBS

*Week 4 - at SF on Oct. 4 at 8:20 p.m. on NBC

Week 5 - at PIT on Oct. 11 at 1 p.m. on FOX

Week 6 - vs. BAL on Oct. 18 at 1 p.m. on CBS

$Week 7 - vs. NYG on Oct. 22 at 8:20 p.m. on FOX

*Week 8 - vs. DAL on Nov. 11 at 8:20 p.m. on NBC

Week 9 - BYE WEEK

Week 10 - at NYG on Nov. 15 at 1 p.m. on FOX

Week 11 - at CLE on Nov. 22 at 1 p.m. on FOX

#Week 12 - vs. SEA on Nov. 30 at 8:15 p.m. on ESPN

Week 13 - at GB on Dec. 6 at 4:25 p.m. on CBS

Week 14 - vs. NOR on Dec. 13 at 4:25 p.m. on FOX

Week 15 - at ARZ on Dec. 20 at 4:05 p.m. on FOX

Week 16 - at DAL on Dec. 27 at 4:25 p.m. on FOX

Week 17 - vs. WAS on Jan. 3 at 1 p.m. on FOX

































* Sunday Night Football

# Monday Night Football

$ Thursday Night Football





