The Eagles are reportedly parting ways with a veteran defensive back before opening training camp.

According to multiple reports, the Eagles have released cornerback Craig James. James spent the last three seasons in Philadelphia, but spent all of last year on the practice squad.

James played in 18 games over his first two seasons with the NFC East club and saw most of his playing time on special teams. He had 17 tackles and a fumble recovery. James also played in three games for the Vikings during the 2018 season.

The Eagles added James Bradberry to their cornerback group after he was released the Giants earlier this offseason. Darius Slay, Avonte Maddox, Tay Gowan, Zech McPhearson, Kary Vincent, Jimmy Morleand, Mac McCain, and Josiah Scott are also on hand at the position.

Eagles release Craig James originally appeared on Pro Football Talk