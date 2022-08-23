Eagles release cornerback Josh Blackwell as part of roster cut to 80

Eagles release three, place two on PUP to reduce roster to 80 originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles reduced their roster to 80 Tuesday by waiving three players and placing two on the Physically Unable to Perform list.

The Eagles cut offensive tackle Jarrid Williams, running back DeAndre Torrey and cornerback Josh Blackwell and placed offensive lineman Brett Toth and tight end Tyree Jackson on the Physically Unable to Perform list.

Williams is an undrafted rookie offensive tackle from Miami. He played 25 snaps in the first preseason game against the Jets and 22 Sunday against the Browns. The Eagles originally signed Williams on May 6, just after the draft. They released him on July 27 and then re-signed him on Aug. 7.

Torrey, who played at North Texas, just signed with the Eagles on Aug. 10 after playing in one game for the USFL's Michigan Panthers. He carried three times for 13 yards in the Browns preseason game, all three carries on the first drive of the fourth quarter.

Blackwell, an undrafted rookie from Duke, was one of a number of young cornerbacks in camp with the Eagles. He played 30 snaps and had four tackles in the Jets preseason game but got only 11 reps and had no stats Sunday vs. the Browns.

Toth, who has been on and off the Eagles’ roster since 2019 – and also has spent time with the Arizona Cardinals – is still rehabbing after suffering a knee injury in the meaningless season finale against the Cowboys this past January. Jackson, a former college quarterback at Buffalo who converted last year to tight end, also suffered a knee injury in that game.

Jackson and Toth won’t count against the roster, but the Eagles retain their rights. They won’t be eligible to be activated until Week 5.

All NFL teams must reduce their rosters to the regular-season limit of 53 by 4 p.m. next Tuesday.