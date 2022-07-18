Eagles release cornerback Craig James

Glenn Erby
·1 min read
With training camp just eight days away, the Eagles have already started to trim the roster, releasing veteran cornerback Craig James according to Aaron Wilson.

James had spent the last three seasons in Philadelphia as a special teams standout but spent all of the 2021 season on the practice squad.

James will get a chance to sign with another team before the start of training camp, and the secondary is already loaded at several key positions.

Late in free agency, Philadelphia added James Bradberry to a cornerback group that already included Darius Slay, Avonte Maddox, Tay Gowan, Zech McPhearson, Kary Vincent Jr., Jimmy Moreland, Mac McCain, and Josiah Scott.

