Eagles to release Cameron Tom
Eagles cut Cameron Tom, per a league source
— Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) August 29, 2022
With Jason Kelce expected back for the season opener, the Philadelphia Eagles are releasing veteran center Cameron Tom per Aaron Wilson.
Tom began his NFL career in 2017 in New Orleans, spending most of the 2017 and 2018 seasons on the Saints’ practice squad before suffering an injury in 2019.
Tom signed with Miami in 2021, splitting time between the practice squad and the active roster.
