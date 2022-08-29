Eagles cut Cameron Tom, per a league source — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) August 29, 2022

With Jason Kelce expected back for the season opener, the Philadelphia Eagles are releasing veteran center Cameron Tom per Aaron Wilson.

Tom began his NFL career in 2017 in New Orleans, spending most of the 2017 and 2018 seasons on the Saints’ practice squad before suffering an injury in 2019.

Tom signed with Miami in 2021, splitting time between the practice squad and the active roster.

List

41 players who are locks for the Eagles 53-man roster

List

Eagles PFF grades: Best and worst from preseason finale vs. Dolphins

List

Breaking down our final Eagles 53-man roster projection

List

Eagles 53-man roster projection ahead of final cuts

Related

Eagles to release Cameron Tom Eagles to waive RB Jason Huntley Eagles to waive QB Carson Strong Eagles to release Jaquiski Tartt Eagles sit 33 players vs. Dolphins in preseason finale

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire