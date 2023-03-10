Eagles release Brett Toth ahead of 2023 NFL free agency

The Eagles announced their first move of the offseason, releasing versatile offensive lineman Brett Toth ahead of the 2023 NFL free agency period.

Eagles have released T/G Brett Toth pic.twitter.com/s7Rxakvs5P — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) March 9, 2023

Toth spent the entire 2022 season on the Physically Unable to Perform list after suffering a knee injury in the 2021 finale.

Toth has taken snaps at center, right guard, right tackle, and even as a tight end during his tenure with Philadelphia, seeing action in 11 games during the 2021 season.

