Eagles and Anthony Harris agree to part way

Eagles and their former starting safety Anthony Harris have mutually agreed to terminate his practice squad contract to maximize his flexibility to join another teams’ active roster, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 5, 2022

Anthony Harris is looking to be on a 53-man roster, and the scout team reunion wasn’t working with Philadelphia trading for C.J. Gardner-Johnson.

Adam Schefter reports that the Eagles have terminated Harris’ practice squad contract, releasing the veteran safety. A leader in the secondary, Harris finished the 2021 season with 72 total tackles, two for loss, three passes defended, and an interception.

He was released during the team’s 53-man roster cutdowns and re-signed to the practice squad.

Harris could be an option for the Giants and Saints.

