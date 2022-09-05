Eagles and Anthony Harris agree to part way
Eagles and their former starting safety Anthony Harris have mutually agreed to terminate his practice squad contract to maximize his flexibility to join another teams’ active roster, per source.
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 5, 2022
Anthony Harris is looking to be on a 53-man roster, and the scout team reunion wasn’t working with Philadelphia trading for C.J. Gardner-Johnson.
Adam Schefter reports that the Eagles have terminated Harris’ practice squad contract, releasing the veteran safety. A leader in the secondary, Harris finished the 2021 season with 72 total tackles, two for loss, three passes defended, and an interception.
He was released during the team’s 53-man roster cutdowns and re-signed to the practice squad.
Harris could be an option for the Giants and Saints.
List
Every season-opening game for Eagles since 2010
List
Philadelphia Eagles' roster comparison: 2021 vs. 2022 defense
List
Several Eagles players change jersey numbers after roster cuts
List
Philadelphia Eagles' roster comparison: 2021 vs. 2022 offense
Related
Former Eagles left tackle Jason Peters agrees to deal with Cowboys
Former Eagles left tackle Jason Peters working towards a deal with Cowboys
Former Eagles Renell Wren, Jason Huntley sign to the Steelers practice squad
Eagles 53-man roster among the NFL's youngest in 2022
Eagles left tackle Andre Dillard suffered a fractured forearm in practice
Eagles signing Davion Taylor to the practice squad