Eagles release 3 players from the practice squad ahead of Week 14 matchup vs. Giants

Eagles have signed DE Janarius Robinson to the active roster from Injured Reserve, placed DE Robert Quinn on Injured Reserve, waived S Andre Chachere from the active roster, and released DT Anthony Rush, CB Javelin Guidry, and WR Kawaan Baker from the practice squad. pic.twitter.com/54myPnV6y6 — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) December 6, 2022

The Eagles announced three 53-man roster moves ahead of Sunday’s matchup against the Giants and also made three corresponding practice squad moves as well.

Talented defensive end Janarius Robinson was activated to the active roster from the injured reserve, and safety Andre Chachere was waived from the active roster. and veteran pass rusher Robert Quinn was placed on injured reserve.

