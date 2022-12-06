Eagles release 3 players from the practice squad ahead of Week 14 matchup vs. Giants

Glenn Erby
·1 min read

The Eagles announced three 53-man roster moves ahead of Sunday’s matchup against the Giants and also made three corresponding practice squad moves as well.

Talented defensive end Janarius Robinson was activated to the active roster from the injured reserve, and safety Andre Chachere was waived from the active roster. and veteran pass rusher Robert Quinn was placed on injured reserve.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire

