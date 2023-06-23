Eagles’ regular season countdown: Every player to wear No. 94 for Philadelphia

The Philadelphia Eagles will kick off their 2023 regular season against the New England Patriots on Sept. 10, now 80 days away.

From now until the start of the season, we’ll be counting down each day by revisiting the players who have worn that specific jersey number.

No. 95 is worn by veteran pass rusher Josh Sweat, who’ll look for double-digit sacks for the second straight year.

With less than 90 days until kickoff, here’s a look at every player to ever wear No. 94 for the Eagles (via Pro Football Reference):

Byron Darby

Darby was drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles in the fifth round of the 1983 NFL Draft out of USC. Darby also played for the Indianapolis Colts and Detroit Lions.

Dan McMillen

McMillen played during the 1987 season for the Los Angeles Raiders and Philadelphia Eagles.

McMillen recorded 1.0 quarterback sacks in his career.

Steve Kaufusi

Kaufusi played defensive tackle for the Philadelphia Eagles from 1988-1990.

Leonard Renfro

The defensive tackle played two seasons for the Philadelphia Eagles after being drafted in the first round of the 1993 NFL Draft.

Kevin Johnson

The defensive tackle played three seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles and Oakland Raiders. He was drafted by the New England Patriots in the fourth round of the 1993 NFL Draft.

Bill Johnson

Kelly Gregg

N.D. Kalu

Kalu was drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles in the fifth round of the 1997 NFL Draft after playing college football at Rice.

Montae Reagor

Reagor was named as the Philadelphia Eagles recipient for the 2007 Ed Block Courage Award. He was released in the 2008 offseason.

Jason Babin

Derek Landri

Landri was drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the fifth round of the 2007 NFL Draft. He played college football at Notre Dame. Landri also played for the Carolina Panthers, Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Beau Allen

Haloti Ngata

Josh Sweat

