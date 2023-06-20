Eagles’ regular season countdown: Every player to wear No. 97 for Philadelphia

The Philadelphia Eagles will kick off their 2023 regular season against the New England Patriots on Sept. 10, now 82 days away.

From now until the start of the season, we’ll be counting down each day by revisiting the players who have worn that specific jersey number.

No. 97 is worn by free-agent defensive lineman Kentavius Street who will be a key rotational piece at multiple positions.

There have been some memorable players to don the number, including Javon Hargrave.

With less than 90 days until kickoff, here's a look at every player to ever wear No. 97 for the Eagles (via Pro Football Reference):

Thomas Brown -- 1980

Brown was selected by the Philadelphia Eagles in the eleventh round (302nd overall) of the 1980 NFL Draft. After the 1980 season, Brown was traded to Cleveland in exchange for a seventh round selection in the 1983 NFL Draft.

Reggie Singletary --1986

played defensive lineman and offensive lineman for five seasons for the Philadelphia Eagles, making the PFWA All-Rookie team.

John Klingel -- 1987

Klingel played for the Philadelphia Eagles from 1987 to 1988.

Jim Auer --1987

The Jersey native played for the Philadelphia Eagles in 1987. He played college football at University of Georgia.

Dick Chapura -- 1990

Chapura was a defensive tackle in the National Football League (NFL) and the World League of American Football (WLAF). He played for the Chicago Bears, Philadelphia Eagles and Phoenix Cardinals of the NFL, and the San Antonio Riders of the WLAF. Chapura played collegiately at the University of Missouri.

Leon Seals 1992

Leon Seals played college football at Jackson State University in Jackson, Mississippi, earning the nickname “Dr. Sack”, and joined the Buffalo Bills after the 1987 NFL Draft as a fourth round draft choice (number 109 overall). He played with the Buffalo Bills from 1987 until 1991. He started at defensive end in Super Bowl XXV and XXVI.

Seals retired after the 1992 season with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Tim Harris -- 1993

Rhett Hall -- 1995

Mark Wheeler --1999

Darwin Walker 2001

Walker was drafted by the Arizona Cardinals in the third round of the 2000 NFL Draft, but was released before playing a game.

Walker was claimed off waivers by the Philadelphia Eagles during the 2000 season, where he played through the 2006 season.

Brodrick Bunkley 2007

Cullen Jenkins -- 2011

Isaac Sopoaga --2013

Taylor Hart -- 2015

Destiny Vaeao -- 2016

Malik Jackson -- 2019

Javon Hargrave

