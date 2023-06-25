Eagles’ regular season countdown: Every player to wear No. 93 for Philadelphia

The Philadelphia Eagles will kick off their 2023 regular season against the New England Patriots on Sept. 10, now 77 days away.

From now until the start of the season, we’ll be counting down each day by revisiting the players who have worn that specific jersey number.

No. 93 is worn by third-year defensive tackle Milton Williams, who’ll look for double-digit sacks for the second straight year.

With less than 90 days until kickoff, here’s a look at every player to ever wear No. 93 for the Eagles (via Pro Football Reference):

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Thomas Strauthers

(Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Strauthers played college football at Jackson State University before spending three seasons with the Eagles.

Ray Phillips 1987

(Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Jon Dumbauld 1987

David Bailey 1990

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Greg Townsend 1994

Danny Stubbs 1995

Mandatory Credit: Rick Stewart /Alls

Darion Conner 1996

Pernell Davis 1999

Levon Kirkland 2002

Marco Coleman 2003

Coleman, who currently serves as Georgia Tech’s defensive line coach, was a three-year starter and two-time first-team all-ACC and all-America selection as an outside linebacker at Georgia Tech from 1989-91.

He spent one NFL season with Philadelphia.

Jevon Kearse 2004

(Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

The freak was reduced to a mere mortal with the Eagles.

Advertisement

Kearse, who averaged 11.5 sacks in his four full seasons with the Titans averaged 5.5 in four years with the Eagles after signing an eight-year, $65 million contract with $16 million guaranteed that made him the highest-paid defensive lineman in NFL history.

Kearse registered 74 sacks and 28 forced fumbles in an 11-year pro career with the Titans and Philadelphia Eagles.

Trevor Laws 2008

Jason Babin 2011

Brandon Bair 2014

Timmy Jernigan

Javon Hargrave 2020

Hargrave spent his first season in the No. 93 before taking 97.

Milton Williams

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire