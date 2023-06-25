Eagles’ regular season countdown: Every player to wear No. 93 for Philadelphia
The Philadelphia Eagles will kick off their 2023 regular season against the New England Patriots on Sept. 10, now 77 days away.
From now until the start of the season, we’ll be counting down each day by revisiting the players who have worn that specific jersey number.
No. 93 is worn by third-year defensive tackle Milton Williams, who’ll look for double-digit sacks for the second straight year.
With less than 90 days until kickoff, here’s a look at every player to ever wear No. 93 for the Eagles (via Pro Football Reference):
Thomas Strauthers
Strauthers played college football at Jackson State University before spending three seasons with the Eagles.
Ray Phillips 1987
Jon Dumbauld 1987
David Bailey 1990
Greg Townsend 1994
Danny Stubbs 1995
Darion Conner 1996
Pernell Davis 1999
Levon Kirkland 2002
Marco Coleman 2003
Coleman, who currently serves as Georgia Tech’s defensive line coach, was a three-year starter and two-time first-team all-ACC and all-America selection as an outside linebacker at Georgia Tech from 1989-91.
He spent one NFL season with Philadelphia.
Jevon Kearse 2004
The freak was reduced to a mere mortal with the Eagles.
Kearse, who averaged 11.5 sacks in his four full seasons with the Titans averaged 5.5 in four years with the Eagles after signing an eight-year, $65 million contract with $16 million guaranteed that made him the highest-paid defensive lineman in NFL history.
Kearse registered 74 sacks and 28 forced fumbles in an 11-year pro career with the Titans and Philadelphia Eagles.
Trevor Laws 2008
Jason Babin 2011
Brandon Bair 2014
Timmy Jernigan
Javon Hargrave 2020
Hargrave spent his first season in the No. 93 before taking 97.