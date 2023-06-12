Eagles’ regular season countdown: Every player to wear No. 98 for Philadelphia
The Philadelphia Eagles will kick off their 2023 regular season against the New England Patriots on Sept. 10, now 90 days away.
From now until the start of the season, we’ll be counting down each day by revisiting the players who have worn that specific jersey number.
No. 98 is currently worn by first-round pick Jalen Carter, who will be a key rotational piece and star at the defensive tackle position.
There have been some memorable players to don the number, including legendary Bears head coach Mike Ditka.
With 90 days until kickoff, here’s a look at every player to ever wear No. 98 for the Eagles (via Pro Football Reference):
Mike Ditka 1967
Ditka wore tne No. 98 during his first year in Philadelphia before switching to the No. 89.
Greg Brown 1981-1986
Elois Grooms 1987
The talented pass rusher spent his final NFL season with the Eagles.