Eagles’ regular season countdown: Every player to wear No. 98 for Philadelphia

The Philadelphia Eagles will kick off their 2023 regular season against the New England Patriots on Sept. 10, now 90 days away.

From now until the start of the season, we’ll be counting down each day by revisiting the players who have worn that specific jersey number.

No. 98 is currently worn by first-round pick Jalen Carter, who will be a key rotational piece and star at the defensive tackle position.

There have been some memorable players to don the number, including legendary Bears head coach Mike Ditka.

With 90 days until kickoff, here’s a look at every player to ever wear No. 98 for the Eagles (via Pro Football Reference):

Mike Ditka 1967

Ditka wore tne No. 98 during his first year in Philadelphia before switching to the No. 89.

Greg Brown 1981-1986

Elois Grooms 1987

The talented pass rusher spent his final NFL season with the Eagles.

Tommy Jeter 1992-1994

Michael Samson 1996

Jimmie Jones 1997

Brandon Whiting 1998-2003

Mike Patterson 2005-2012

Connor Barwin 2013-2016

Elijah Qualls 2017-2017

Bruce Hector 2018-2018

Robert Quinn 2022

Jalen Carter 2023 NFL Draft

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire