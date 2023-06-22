Eagles’ regular season countdown: Every player to wear No. 95 for Philadelphia

The Philadelphia Eagles will kick off their 2023 regular season against the New England Patriots on Sept. 10, now 80 days away.

From now until the start of the season, we’ll be counting down each day by revisiting the players who have worn that specific jersey number.

No. 95 is worn by veteran defensive tackle Marlon Tuipulotu, who will fight for a roster spot at the defensive tackle position.

With less than 90 days until kickoff, here’s a look at every player to ever wear No. 95 for the Eagles (via Pro Football Reference):

John Bunting 1972

Bunting played linebacker in the NFL with the Philadelphia Eagles from 1972 to 1982, and he played in Philadelphia’s Super Bowl XV game against the Oakland Raiders. Bunting then played for the Philadelphia Stars of the United States Football League from 1983 to 1984.

Jody Schulz 1986

Doug Bartlett 1988

Al Harris 1989

Mike Flores 1991

William Fuller 1994

Fuller played college football at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC) and professionally for the Philadelphia/Baltimore Stars of the United States Football League (USFL), and the Houston Oilers, Philadelphia Eagles, and San Diego Chargers of the NFL. Fuller was one of the better pass rushers in the NFL during his time in the league and finished his career with 100.5 sacks.

Richard Dent 1997

Dent would spend 1996 and 1997 with the Indianapolis Colts and Philadelphia Eagles, after logging a historic career with the Chicago Bears.

Dent retired after the 1997 season.

In total, he retired with 137.5 sacks and eight interceptions; he returned these picks for 89 yards and one touchdown. He had 124.5 sacks during his first stint with the Bears, from 1983 to 1993.

Henry Slay 1998

Tyrone Williams 1999

Williams was signed by the Chicago Bears as an undrafted free agent in 1997 after a four year career at Wyoming.

Williams also played for the Philadelphia Eagles, Kansas City Chiefs, Washington Redskins, BC Lions and Winnipeg Blue Bombers. He was a two-time Western Division All-Star and won the 94th Grey Cup with the Lions.

Justin Ena 2002

Jerome McDougle 2003

McDougle was drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles 15th overall in the 2003 NFL Draft. McDougle played college football at the University of Miami and also played for the New York Giants.

Victor Abiamiri 2008

Mychal Kendricks 2012

Joe Ostman

Marlon Tuipulotu

