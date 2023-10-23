Advertisement

Eagles regain lead on A.J. Brown's touchdown

ProFootball Talk on NBC Sports
·1 min read

The Eagles offense giveth. The Eagles offense taketh away.

Jalen Hurts' two turnovers have gift-wrapped 10 points to the Dolphins, but the Eagles have responded.

The drive after Hurts threw a pick-six to Jerome Baker on a tipped pass, the quarterback led the Eagles on an eight-play, 75-yard drive.

A.J. Brown caught a 14-yard touchdown pass from Hurts to give the Eagles a 24-17 lead with 15 seconds left in the third quarter.

Brown has six catches for 78 yards, and Hurts is 19-of-25 for 220 yards with two touchdowns and an interception.