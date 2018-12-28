Eagles-Redskins NFL Week 17 predictions originally appeared on nbcsportsphiladelphia.com

The Eagles (8-7) have a chance to make it into the playoffs this season, but they're going to need some help.

But even that won't matter if they don't beat the Redskins (7-8) in Washington.

To the predictions:

Reuben Frank (8-7)

I feel a lot better about the Eagles doing their part Sunday than the Bears. For several reasons, and it's more than just Nick Foles. They've really found themselves this past little stretch and if not for a missed PAT in Dallas they'd be 9-6 riding a five-game winning streak heading into FedEx Field. But they've dug this hole for themselves, and now they need some help. I think they'll do their part against a Redskins team that's lost five of their last six games, hasn't scored more than 23 points since September and has scored five TDs in its last four games. I just don't have the confidence in the 49ers keeping it close against the Rams and the Bears taking care of business in Minneapolis. But 9-7 is better than 8-8, and the Eagles aren't losing to this Redskins team. I'll go Eagles, on an agonizing Sunday afternoon.



Eagles 27, Redskins 17

Dave Zangaro (6-9)

I don't know if the Bears are going to beat the Vikings to give the Eagles the second part of the equation to get into the playoffs, but I'm pretty certain the Eagles are going to walk out of Washington with a win. If you think the Eagles have been decimated by injury, take a look at the Redskins' roster. That team is down to its fourth quarterback, but I give them credit for not being a complete pushover team.



Still, the Eagles can't lose this game (although, how fitting would that be for this season?). The Eagles are going to put together a good game and leave Washington with a win and then have to hope for the Bears (and 49ers) to come through.

Eagles 31, Redskins 23

Derrick Gunn (8-7)

And so we've reached the end of the regular season road. What a bumpy ride it has been for the Eagles. Losing games they should have won. Winning games not many gave them a chance to win. Significant personnel fallings along the way, with understudies stepping up and filling the voids, in many cases admirably. So here the defending champs stand, one game left with hopes of advancing to the postseason. The first task is to take care of the Washington Redskins, a team that's lost five of its last six. A team that's been eliminated from the playoffs, and earlier this week, a team that released one of its better defensive players, D.J. Swearinger, for ripping their defensive coordinator.



The Birds handled the 'Skins in Week 13 at the Linc. It's another chapter to the legend of Nick Foles. It should be yet another winning entry to his incredible story. But will the Eagles advance beyond this Sunday? That's not up to them. They must watch, wait, and hope outcomes elsewhere extend their journey.

Eagles 27, Redskins 17

Ray Didinger (8-7)

The Eagles are playing their best football of the season and the Redskins are spiraling downward (five losses in their last six games) so it would seem like a foregone conclusion that the Eagles will coast to an easy victory Sunday.



But nothing about this Eagles season has gone according to plan and nothing has come easily so I have a feeling this might be a little tougher than most folks expect. Josh Johnson has played respectably since taking over as the Redskins quarterback and his mobility could cause the Eagles defense some headaches.

Still, I can't see the Eagles, after digging themselves out of their 4-6 hole and getting back in the playoff mix, letting this one get away. It might be close for a while but the Eagles are the better team with a lot more to play for.

Eagles 28, Redskins 14

Andrew Kulp (7-9)

Despite dragging Mark Sanchez off the couch, then pulling Josh Johnson out of obscurity, Washington continues to be a tough opponent. The team has lost five of its last six, but only one in blowout fashion, the rest either tight or at least mildly competitive. I don't expect this to be any different.



The Eagles will methodically build a lead, but Washington will keep chipping away, especially if the Birds fall into the trap of scoreboard watching and see the Vikings are in front. It probably won't be the difference in the outcome here, but any nail-biting over events in Minnesota could cause the game in D.C. to come down to a late two-point conversion or field goal.

Eagles 22, Redskins 21

Corey Seidman (8-7)

The Eagles have everything to play for, are hot and face a Redskins offense with few weapons. Even if Josh Johnson extends a couple plays with his legs, is Washington going to be able to score a touchdown inside the 20 more than once?



A Nick Foles strip-sack deep in Eagles territory is the only sort of early-game outcome I could see changing the flow of how this game should go.

Eagles 31, Redskins 16

