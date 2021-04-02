Eagles receiver Quez Watkins changing jersey number going into 2021

Quez Watkins changing jersey number going into Year 2 originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Eagles receiver Quez Watkins came on strong at the end of his rookie season but he’ll have a new look going into Year 2.

The speedy wideout announced a number change this week. He’s going from No. 80 to No. 16.

Watkins, 22, wore the No. 16 at Southern Mississippi, so he’s really just going back to his old number. Sixteen wasn’t available when Watkins arrived in Philly; it was held by former USC receiver Deontay Burnett.

But Burnett was waived about a week and a half ago with a non-football injury designation, so the No. 16 became available. The most notable No. 16 in Eagles history was quarterback Norm Snead, who played for the Eagles from 1965-1970.

Here’s a complete list of every player who has worn 16 in a game for the Eagles: Sylvester Davis, Harry O’Boyle, James Zyntell, John Kusko, Elmer Kolberg, Norman Snead, Vern Davis, Horst Muhlmann, Rob Hertel, Jeff Kemp, Gari Scott, Justin Jenkins, Chad Hall, Brad Smith, Seyi Ajirotutu, Bryce Treggs, DeAndre Carter, Mack Hollins, Deontay Burnett

Watkins ended up showing something at the end of his rookie season. In total as a rookie, he played in 6 games and caught 7 passes for 106 yards and 1 touchdown, but all those stats came in the final four games of the year.

“Honestly, it’s been, you know, it’s been up and down and different,” Watkins said in late December. “But honestly I’m blessed to have this opportunity and blessed to have these last few games to show my talent.”

Before the final quarter of the season, Watkins had played a total of just 20 offensive snaps. Early in the year, he began his season on IR and was then buried on the depth chart. But he worked his way up and his connection with Jalen Hurts definitely helped in the last four games. Watkins played 99 snaps over the last four games.

It looks like Hurts will almost certainly be the Eagles’ starting quarterback in 2021, which is good news for Watkins. Those two have an obvious connection.

As his rookie season was ending, Watkins was already looking forward to his first NFL offseason.

“Honestly, it’s gonna be good because right now we got an opportunity to know what we need to work on and know the small details and really learn from my experience of playing and just being around the guys,” he said. “And then we know different people we can go work with – like we can get with the quarterbacks and stuff like that. We just all have a different connection.”

