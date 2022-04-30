New Eagles receiver Devon Allen sets Penn Relays record

New Eagles receiver sets a Penn Relays record originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Devon Allen hasn’t had his first practice with the Eagles yet but he’s already a winner in Philadelphia.

On Saturday afternoon at the Penn Relays, the new Eagles receiver and Olympian won the men’s 110-meter hurdles with a time of 13.11, which is a new record for the event.

Allen’s personal record in the event is 12.99, which he ran in 2021. But 13.11 ain’t too shabby. It's the new fastest time in the world this year, breaking his mark of 13.12 a week ago.

A shiny new Penn Relays record in the menâ€™s 110-meter hurdles for @DevonAllen13, who clocks 13.11. The soon-to-be @Eagles wide receiver wowed the Franklin Field crowd. #2022PennRelays



Results: https://t.co/LBaRsioPA7 pic.twitter.com/lWNQotTffW — Penn Relays (@pennrelays) April 30, 2022

Here are the full results from Franklin Field:

1. Devon Allen (USA) — 13.11

2. Omar McLeod (Jamaica) — 13.22

3. Jaylan McConico (USA) — 13.70

4. Alex Al-Ameen (Nigeria) — 14.01

t-5. Nicholas Anderson (USA) — 14.07

t-5. Brian Richards (Canada) — 14.07

And now Eagles OTAs are just around the corner.

Allen, 27, hasn’t played football since the 2016 season at the University of Oregon but the Eagles signed him earlier this month after an impressive performance at the Oregon pro day.

At the Oregon pro day in early April, Allen ran an unofficial 4.35 in the 40-yard dash. The one thing we know about Allen is he’s fast and that’s worth a look this spring and summer.

Story continues

The two-time Olympian finished fifth in the 110-meter hurdles in 2016 at the Rio games with a 13.31 and finished fourth in Tokyo four years later with a 13.14.

Allen’s best season of college football came way back in 2014, when he caught 41 passes for 684 yards and 7 touchdowns. He averaged 17.0 yards per catch while at Oregon.

"It's now or never because I don't want to get too old," Allen said at Oregon’s pro day this month. "I don't want to turn 30, 31, and then try and get into the NFL. I know the skill gap is still there from college to the NFL, but I think when I did play college and when I did play at a pretty good level, I would consider myself talented enough to play in the NFL."

With the Eagles, Allen faces an uphill climb to make the roster, but he’ll get a shot. His jersey number with the Eagles is No. 39.

Subscribe to the Eagle Eye podcast

Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | Watch on YouTube