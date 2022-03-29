Eagles are really excited about young cornerbacks on the roster opposite Darius Slay

Glenn Erby
·1 min read
The Eagles have been linked to every top cornerback prospect in the NFL draft, but they’re also pleased with the talent currently on the roster.

During the NFL’s annual owner’s meetings in Florida, Philadelphia head coach Nick Sirianni addressed the young talent on the roster opposite Darius Slay.

The cornerback spot opposite All Pro Darius Slay is open with Steven Nelson still unsigned, and Philadelphia seems confident about filling the position with a player currently on the roster.

On Tuesday, head coach Nick Sirianni said he was excited to see more development from Zech McPhearson and Tay Gowan at cornerback.

Mac McCain and Kary Vincent Jr. are players to watch as well, but Jonathan Gannon needs a dynamic cornerback opposite Slay and April’s draft presents the perfect opportunity.

