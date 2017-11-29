Eagles RB won a car in a bet with his high school teacher for making it to NFL

Philadelphia Eagles running back Corey Clement didn't have a car back when he was a freshman in high school in Glassboro, New Jersey.

Now that he made it to the NFL, he owns a BMW he had his eye on back in those days.

The same actual BMW that a guidance counselor at his high school drove. It's a funny story.

After Eagles practice on Wednesday, Clement spoke about the bet he made when he was in high school: if he made it to the NFL, his high school guidance counselor would give him her car that he admired so much.

"She just held up on her promise," Clement told reporters. "I spotted the car when I was a freshman in high school. I didn't have a car myself. I found out whose car it was and made the bet with her."

A tweet showing Clement with his old counselor and his new car popped up earlier in the week and became a story.

I won't be covering the Eagles and I'm not even in Philly yet, but just heard a cool story about Eagles RB Corey Clement. When he was at Glassboro HS (in NJ), his guidance counselor told him that if he ever made the NFL, she'd give him her BMW. So she did. (CC @EliotShorrParks) pic.twitter.com/cRjuqDyGaW — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) November 28, 2017

"Here we are today," he said. "She actually reminded me recently that we still had our bet. Went to go get it from and here I am with one of her old cars."

Clement has had an impressive run as a Birds undrafted rookie this year, playing in a stacked backfield with LaGarrette Blount, Jay Ajayi, and Kenjon Barner. He's made the best of his limited attempts, rushing for 4 touchdowns while catching 2 more.

He spoke highly of the people New Jersey and what they mean to him -- much more than a car.

"There are so many great people in my life that I can go back and always count on. People like her definitely demonstrate good character coming from Glassboro, New Jersey. I can't thank the people of that town enough for making me who I am."

But will he actually drive the "new" whip?

"I'll put some miles on it."

You may be asking yourself, isn't it a little weird that NFL player is making his old friend pay up on the old bet?

"The message isn't the car, the message is, ‘if you really set yourself with a high goal, it doesn't mean you can't attain it.'"

Then you can drive off into the sunset down I-95.