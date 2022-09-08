Eagles’ RB Miles Sanders says he’s absolutely ready to go for Week 1 at the Lions

“Absolutely. Ready to go.”#Eagles RB Miles Sanders on playing Sunday against the Lions. He was sidelined for weeks with a hamstring injury. pic.twitter.com/MGVDZej5pp — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) September 8, 2022

The Eagles will have a healthy trio of running backs available for Week one in Detroit, as Miles Sanders confirmed he’d be the starter at Ford Field.

Talking to the media on Thursday, Sanders says he’s absolutely ready to go after missing the bulk of training camp with a hamstring injury.

“It’s just one of those injuries you don’t want to risk it in camp, so I attacked the rehab, and I’m back, ready to go,,” Sanders said.

Sanders is entering the final year of his rookie deal and has yet to rush for 1,000 yards in a single season despite averaging 5.5 yards per attempt in 12 games last season.

