Eagles’ RB Miles Sanders ruled out of matchup at Washington with a broken hand
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Miles Sanders broke his hand. He's not going to IR because team hopes to have him back this season. But he'll be out this week.
— Zach Berman (@ZBerm) December 27, 2021
Head Coach Nick Sirianni confirmed that Miles Sanders would miss time, the day after the Eagles beat the Giants, 34-10.
Philadelphia’s explosive running back suffered a broken hand in the second quarter of Sunday’s win. Sanders has now been ruled out for this Sunday’s game against Washington, but the team won’t put him on injured reserve.
Sanders is sitting at just under 800-yards rushing on the season and could be out until the playoffs.
List
Ranking the NFL's rookie head coaches entering Week 17
List
10 standouts from Eagles' 34-10 win over the Giants in Week 16
Related
Eagles place 3 players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list
Eagles RB Miles Sanders to have MRI on a potentially broken hand
Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon lands high on list of 2022 coaching candidates to watch
Eagles now control their own playoff destiny after Vikings lose to the Rams
Miles Sanders exits game vs. Giants with hand injury, Steven Nelson questionable to return