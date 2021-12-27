Eagles’ RB Miles Sanders ruled out of matchup at Washington with a broken hand

Miles Sanders broke his hand. He's not going to IR because team hopes to have him back this season. But he'll be out this week. — Zach Berman (@ZBerm) December 27, 2021

Head Coach Nick Sirianni confirmed that Miles Sanders would miss time, the day after the Eagles beat the Giants, 34-10.

Philadelphia’s explosive running back suffered a broken hand in the second quarter of Sunday’s win. Sanders has now been ruled out for this Sunday’s game against Washington, but the team won’t put him on injured reserve.

Sanders is sitting at just under 800-yards rushing on the season and could be out until the playoffs.

