Eagles RB Miles Sanders provides an update on his availability for Week 13 at the Jets

Glenn Erby
·1 min read
The Eagles received some good news on the injury front, as running back Miles Sanders told the media that he feels confident in his ability to play in Week 13.

Sanders was reduced to 9 carries against the Giants last week after suffering an ankle injury, but he’s now day-to-day and he’ll be an added weapon for Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia offense.

Jordan Howard and Boston Scott were missing from practice and their status for Sunday is currently unknown.

