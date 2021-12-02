Eagles RB Miles Sanders provides an update on his availability for Week 13 at the Jets
Miles Sanders is expecting to play Sunday. Said he’s day-to-day and will practice, with the hope of playing.
— Zach Berman (@ZBerm) December 2, 2021
The Eagles received some good news on the injury front, as running back Miles Sanders told the media that he feels confident in his ability to play in Week 13.
Sanders was reduced to 9 carries against the Giants last week after suffering an ankle injury, but he’s now day-to-day and he’ll be an added weapon for Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia offense.
Jordan Howard and Boston Scott were missing from practice and their status for Sunday is currently unknown.
