Eagles RB Miles Sanders to have MRI on a potentially broken hand

Glenn Erby
·1 min read
Depending on the results of a Monday morning MRI, the Eagles could be without Miles Sanders for an extended period of time after he exited Sunday’s win over the Giants with a hand injury.

Ian Rapoport is now reporting that it’s a broken hand and Philadelphia will wait for further testing to determine his status going forward.

Backup running back, Jordan Howard suffered another stinger on Sunday and could miss an extended period of time as well. Sanders leads Eagles running backs with 754-yards (5.5) and they’ll turn to Boston Scott and rookie Kenneth Gainwell if Howard misses time as well.

