Eagles RB Miles Sanders to have MRI on a potentially broken hand

#Eagles RB Miles Sanders broke a bone in his hand yesterday, sources say, and he’ll have an MRI and additional tests today to determine if there is other damage and whether or not he can play through it. Sanders left the stadium in a soft cast. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 27, 2021

Depending on the results of a Monday morning MRI, the Eagles could be without Miles Sanders for an extended period of time after he exited Sunday’s win over the Giants with a hand injury.

Ian Rapoport is now reporting that it’s a broken hand and Philadelphia will wait for further testing to determine his status going forward.

Backup running back, Jordan Howard suffered another stinger on Sunday and could miss an extended period of time as well. Sanders leads Eagles running backs with 754-yards (5.5) and they’ll turn to Boston Scott and rookie Kenneth Gainwell if Howard misses time as well.

List

5 stats that tell the story of Eagles' win over the Giants

List

Instant analysis from Eagles 34-10 win over the Giants in Week 16

Related