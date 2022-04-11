Eagles RB Miles Sanders on Jalen Hurts’ development at QB, people not respecting his work

Miles Sanders is grinding through the most important offseason of his blossoming NFL career.

The former Penn State star has averaged 5.1 yards per carry in three NFL seasons, but because of injury or a low usage rate, he’s yet to amass a 1,000-yard rushing season as the lead back for the Eagles.

Sanders’ best individual season came during Philadelphia dreaded 4-11-1 finish in 2020, rushing for a career-high 867 yards and 6 touchdowns in just 12 games.

EnteringYear 4 in the NFL, Sanders has rushed for 2,439 yards and nine touchdowns, with 104 receptions for 864 yards and three receiving touchdowns as a pass-catcher. The numbers can be scintillating, but some insiders and pundits question whether the Eagles should pony up the $6 million or more per season to keep Sanders in the fold as the 2023 free agency process looms.

Aaron Wilson of the Pro Football Network recently caught up with Sanders in Houston, and the two talked Jalen Hurts’ development and much more.

Sanders on earning his respect

Sanders is one of the top young running backs in the NFL, but he’s yet to log a 1,000-yard rushing season or be named to a Pro Bowl.

Sanders is taking things personal this year, and talked about earning his respect.

“I’ve still got a lot to prove,” Sanders said. “A lot of people don’t respect all the work I’ve done, and I’ve still got a lot to prove. I’m taking it real personal this year. Just find a way to get noticed and command the respect, I’m not taking no for an answer this year. Just stay healthy, just be available, that’s my main goal this year.”

Sanders on Jalen Hurts

Sanders and Hurts have developed into a deadly combination in Philadelphia’s backfield and as the quarterback improves as a passer, the running back could benefit immensely.

Sanders was asked about Hurts’ development entering Year 3.

“Just watching him get more comfortable each and every game literally, he’s doing more and it’s showing in the games,” Sanders said of Hurts. “He’s getting more comfortable and having fun with it. As long as you have good chemistry, any team can make it to the Super Bowl.”

If Hurts can improve his accuracy, decision making and vision down the field, Philadelphia could be the team to watch in the NFC.

Sanders on Eagles' additions, playoffs potential in 2022

Philadelphia added Haason Reddick, Kyzir White and Zach Pascal to the roster and the Eagles also have 10 total picks in the draft.

Sanders is excited about the new pieces and the teams potential for 2022.

“I didn’t take too much time off, I had my little injury, got my hand right and I’m good to go,” Sanders said. “We had potential last year, and you saw what we did with it — we still made the playoffs, but that’s not good enough for us. We got a lot of new pieces. Just can’t wait to get back together with the guys and get the chemistry going and start the season off right and get off to a good start.”

