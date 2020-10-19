Eagles RB Miles Sanders expected to miss game vs. the Giants with a knee injury

Eagles expect Miles Sanders to miss Thursday night's game with knee injury… Zach Ertz also expected out for 3-to-4 weeks with an ankle injury, according to sources. — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) October 19, 2020





The Philadelphia Eagles will be without both Zach Ertz and Miles Sanders after Chris Mortensen reported that Sanders will miss a week or two with a knee injury suffered against the Ravens.

According to Jay Glazer, Sanders had an MRI on Monday and the Eagles determined that Sanders could be out a week or two. Two weeks would put Sanders in jeopardy of missing the Eagles’ huge matchup with the Dallas Cowboys.

Sanders suffered the injury at the end of his 74-yard run in the third quarter of the Eagles’ loss to the Ravens Sunday. Prior to the injury, Sanders logged 9 carries for 118 yards total.

Sanders currently ranks 4th in the NFL with 434 rushing yards on 71 rushing attempts, 4th best in the NFL.