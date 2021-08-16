Eagles RB Kerryon Johnson week-to-week with a knee injury
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Injuries…
LIMITED
Arnold – hamstring
Avery – groin
Clark – ramping back up
Croom – knee
Hightower – groin
Seumalo – hamstring
Smith – knee
Wallace – groin
DAY-TO-DAY
Huntley – ribs
James – foot
Kerrigan – thumb
Ostman – concussion
— Zach Berman (@ZBerm) August 16, 2021
As the Eagles start joint practices with the New England Patriots on Monday, running back Kerryon Johnson will be unavailable after suffering a knee injury.
Likely a sprain, Johnson has been listed as week to week and is expected to miss Thursday’s preseason action.
List
Philadelphia Eagles: 10 players to watch during joint practices with the Patriots
Related
Eagles' DT Fletcher Cox lands at No. 63 on the NFL Network's Top 100 Players list
Eagles' Jason Kelce lands at No. 92 on the NFL Network's Top 100 Players list
Former Eagles TE Caleb Wilson claimed off waivers by Washington
Eagles DE Brandon Graham lands at No. 99 on the NFL Network's Top 100 Players list
NFL Overreactions: Experts, Fans debate whether the Eagles will regret passing on Justin Fields