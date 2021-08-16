Eagles RB Kerryon Johnson week-to-week with a knee injury

Glenn Erby
·1 min read
As the Eagles start joint practices with the New England Patriots on Monday, running back Kerryon Johnson will be unavailable after suffering a knee injury.

Likely a sprain, Johnson has been listed as week to week and is expected to miss Thursday’s preseason action.

