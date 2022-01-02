Eagles RB Jordan Howard expected to play vs. Washington despite dealing with a stinger

Eagles’ running back Jordan Howard, listed as questionable for Sunday due to a stinger, is expected to play vs. the WFT, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 2, 2022

Jordan Howard is entering Sunday questionable to play against Washington with a neck injury, but according to Adam Schefter, the talented running back will play.

With Miles Sanders out for Sunday with a broken hand suffered last week against the Giants, Howard’s availability was even more important after suffering a neck injury against the Giants.

Philadelphia will have Boston Scott and rookie running back Kenneth Gainwell active, and former Lions running back Kerryon Johnson was signed to the practice squad.

The Eagles lead the NFL with 163 rushing yards per game and Howard is second on the team with 380 yards and a 5.1 average.

