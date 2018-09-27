Eagles RB Jay Ajayi says he wants to play despite a fracture in his back

Philadelphia Eagles’ Jay Ajayi missed last week’s game, and he said it was due to a fracture in his back. (AP)

We’ve gotten so used to NFL players powering through serious injuries that we just gloss over it by now.

Like, Philadelphia Eagles running back Jay Ajayi says he has a fracture in his back but he’s back to practice and hopeful to play on Sunday, ho hum.

Wait, let’s back up a second. A fracture in your back, Jay?

“That’s basically what happened,” Ajayi told reporters, via Jeff Skversky of ABC6 in Philadelphia. “Just got to push through it.”

Oh.

Jay Ajayi was a full participant in Eagles practice Thursday

There are differences in fractures in one’s back, of course. Tony Romo and Derek Carr each played through broken transverse process bones in their backs after a short time off. Ajayi didn’t specify if that’s what he’s dealing with.

Still, there’s no minor broken back bone. Ajayi has missed just one game.

“You just have to roll with it until it heals on its own,” Ajayi said, according to Tim McManus of ESPN.com.

Ajayi was listed as a full participant in Eagles practice. That’s usually a good indication that a player is going to play on Sunday.

Eagles will be happy to see Ajayi return

The Eagles could use Ajayi. He has looked good at times this season, and fellow backs Corey Clement and Darren Sproles are dealing with injuries. The Eagles offense hasn’t hit full speed yet this season, in part because of injuries.

But it sounds like Ajayi is ready to roll. Despite that pesky fracture in his back.

“I’ve been good enough to get out there and I’m excited to play,” Ajayi told reporters.

More Eagles news from Yahoo

More from Yahoo Sports:

• Panthers sign S Eric Reid, longtime Kap ally

• Ex-NBAer Chris Dudley defends former classmate Brett Kavanaugh

• Ohio State gets blasted for posting ‘Silence’ graphic on Twitter

• Rick Reilly confounds Justin Thomas with awkward Ryder Cup question



Story Continues

– – – – – – –

Frank Schwab is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at shutdown.corner@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter!



Subscribe to The Yahoo Sports NFL Podcast

Apple Podcasts• Stitcher • Google Podcasts