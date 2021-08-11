Eagles RB clash behind Miles Sanders named the position battle to watch by ESPN

As the Eagles sit less than 24 hours away from their preseason opener, several intense position battles will begin to play out, with huge ramifications for everyone involved.

ESPN recently looked at the camp battles to watch for all 32 NFL teams.

For the Eagles, the position battle to watch is the scuffle taking place behind Miles Sanders for carries and catches.

Philadelphia Eagles Running back Left tackle was the competition to watch entering camp, but Jordan Mailata appears to have taken a sizable lead over Andre Dillard. The attention turns to running back, where there’s sorting out to do behind Miles Sanders. Rookie Kenneth Gainwell and Boston Scott are fighting for snaps, while Jordan Howard, Kerryon Johnson, and blazer Jason Huntley jockey for spots on the 53-man roster. Preseason games have meaning for this position group. — Tim McManus

Gainwell has received the most pass-catching opportunities thus far, while Boston Scott’s usage rate suggests that he’ll be here for the long haul. The battle could come down to Kerryon Johnson against Jason Huntley.

Related