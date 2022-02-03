Eagles’ RB Boston Scott signs an esports deal with Dignitas to join Rocket League roster
ICYMI: We signed @BostonScott2 😏 pic.twitter.com/QsjqX7Au57
— Dignitas RL – ⚪ AWAY DECAL OUT NOW ⚪ (@DignitasRL) February 3, 2022
Boston Scott is taking his talents to another league, as esports giant Dignitas just announced a multi-year deal with the Eagles running back.
Our Rocket League team just became more stacked. 💪
Welcome to @DignitasRL, @BostonScott2 – the first two sport NFL and Rocket League pro! pic.twitter.com/avrrDgBbds
— Dignitas (@dignitas) February 3, 2022
The 26-year-old Scott signed a professional contract with Dignitas’ Rocket League roster to become their substitute and content creator. Using the alias “B0ston”, Scott has maintained grand champion status as a Supersonic Acrobatic Rocket-Powered Battle-Cars player, ranking in the top 0.5% of Rocket League players.
Scott rushed for 373 yards and seven touchdowns in 16 games this season.
