Eagles-Ravens preseason opener rescheduled for August 12

Philadelphia’s preseason opener at Baltimore has been rescheduled, the team announced. The Ravens announced a change to the preseason calendar on Monday.

The matchup was originally scheduled for Friday, August 11, and has been moved one day back to Saturday, August 12.

Kickoff is set for 7 PM.

All three of the Eagles’ preseason games are against AFC foes.

Following the opener at the Ravens, Philadelphia will host Cleveland for two days of joint practices before a weekend matchup.

The preseason ends for the Eagles on Thursday, August 24, against former Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen and the Indianapolis Colts.

