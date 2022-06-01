Eagles ranked No. 1 on PFF’s list of best offensive lines

The Philadelphia Eagles were ranked No. 1 on Pro Football Focus’ (PFF) list of the top 5 offensive lines in the NFL.

PFF’s Mike Renner ranked the birds atop the list, followed by the Cincinnati Bengals at No. 2, the Detroit Lions at No. 3, Tampa Bay Buccaneers at No.4, and the Green Bay Packers at No. 5.

Best bodyguards in the league 💪 pic.twitter.com/1v6ZZrEA63 — PFF PHI Eagles (@PFF_Eagles) May 29, 2022

Looking into a case study for the Eagle’s offensive front, Philly is ready to double back on the line that helped the running game lead the NFL in ground yards last season.

Veteran center Jason Kelce enters his 12th season, Lane Johnson is still at the top of his game, and a young Isaac Seumalo are just some of the elements of a masterpiece Hurts will be fortunate to play behind. (After all, this is a pivotal year for Hurts.)

Jordan Mailata, 25, is also among a boatload of young studs this offensive front will need to lean on this season.

The team selected center Cam Jurgens in the second round of the 2022 draft. It’s a pick many fans will be keeping their eyes on, as the former Nebraska pick will have to prove himself in a pool of talented guys on the offensive line.

The Eagles are given 10th in overall team grades for the 2021 season and ranked 12th in points scored.