Eagles ranked 30th out of 32 teams in USA Today’s pre-Week 1 NFL power rankings
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
The Eagles will begin on-field preparation for the Falcons on Wednesday and as the season opener approaches, it’s time to examine the latest NFL power rankings.
Nate Davis of USA Today looked at all 32 NFL teams entering Week 1 and Philadelphia landed at bottom of the list, with only the Detroit Lions and Houston Texans coming in lower.
30. Eagles (30): Teams with so many studs in the trenches usually project to have serious postseason potential. Probably not the case here.
Philadelphia is stacked in the trenches on both sides of the ball, but it’ll be on Jalen Hurts, Miles Sanders, DeVonta Smith, and other skill players to set the tone on offense for Nick Sirianni and Shane Steichen.
List
10 takeaways from the Eagles updated unofficial depth chart for 2021
Related
Dallas Goedert on the Eagles going 'a different way' with contract talks
How Mark Andrews' 4-year, $56M deal with the Ravens impacts Eagles TE Dallas Goedert
Jalen Hurts Among 6 Eagles named team captains for the 2021 season
Week 1 NFL Odds: Eagles open as road underdogs against Falcons
Eagles' TE Dallas Goedert makes PFF's All-Underrated team for 2021
Looking at the biggest takeaway from the Eagles 2021 preseason