Eagles-Rams inactives: RB Rashaad Penny is ruled out for Week 5 matchup

The Eagles released their inactives list for Sunday and Rashaad Penny is among six players who were ruled out or won’t play agains the Rams.

S Sydney Brown

The rookie misses his second straight game due to a hamstring injury.

DT Fletcher Cox:

The veteran defensive tackle is dealing with a back injury and will miss his first game of the season.

QB Tanner McKee (3rd QB):

The rookie will serve as the team’s emergency quarterback and can only play if Jalen Hurts and Marcus Mariota get injured.

