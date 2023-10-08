Eagles-Rams inactives: RB Rashaad Penny is ruled out for Week 5 matchup
The Eagles released their inactives list for Sunday and Rashaad Penny is among six players who were ruled out or won’t play agains the Rams.
Today's Inactives #PHIvsLAR pic.twitter.com/BxEDvtu9A6
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) October 8, 2023
S Sydney Brown
The rookie misses his second straight game due to a hamstring injury.
DT Fletcher Cox:
The veteran defensive tackle is dealing with a back injury and will miss his first game of the season.
QB Tanner McKee (3rd QB):
The rookie will serve as the team’s emergency quarterback and can only play if Jalen Hurts and Marcus Mariota get injured.