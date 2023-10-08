Advertisement

Eagles-Rams inactives: RB Rashaad Penny is ruled out for Week 5 matchup

Glenn Erby
·1 min read

The Eagles released their inactives list for Sunday and Rashaad Penny is among six players who were ruled out or won’t play agains the Rams.

S Sydney Brown

The rookie misses his second straight game due to a hamstring injury.

DT Fletcher Cox:

The veteran defensive tackle is dealing with a back injury and will miss his first game of the season.

QB Tanner McKee (3rd QB):

The rookie will serve as the team’s emergency quarterback and can only play if Jalen Hurts and Marcus Mariota get injured.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire