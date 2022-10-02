The Eagles had a brutal first quarter against the Jaguars, but they’ve been able to pick up the pieces.

Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox recovered a Trevor Lawrence fumble to set up one touchdown in the second quarter and Haason Reddick recovered another after Lawrence and center Luke Fortner lost the ball on a snap shortly before the two minute warning. The Eagles turned that takeaway into a Kenneth Gainwell touchdown and they lead the Jags 20-14 at halftime as a result.

Given the way things started on Sunday, that score is a welcome one to the Eagles. Andre Cisco returned a Jalen Hurts interception 59 yards for a score early in the first quarter and the Jaguars drove easily for another touchdown to open up a two-score lead in under 12 minutes of game time.

The Jags were moving the ball in Eagles territory again in the second quarter when Lawrence lost control of the ball while scrambling and Cox came up with the recovery. Hurts ran for a score to cap that drive and Miles Sanders brought them even with a touchdown run after the defense forced a quick Jaguars punt.

Sanders has 14 carries for 58 yards and the Eagles have run for 112 yards overall. Hurts has 30 of them and he’s 10-of-15 for 127 yards through the air.

The Jaguars only picked up 27 yards after their second touchdown and they’ll need to rediscover what was working if they’re going to have any chance of being the first team to beat the Eagles this year.

Eagles rally from 14 down, lead Jaguars 20-14 at halftime originally appeared on Pro Football Talk