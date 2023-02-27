Eagles give raise, contract extension to special teams coordinator Michael Clay

#Eagles have agreed to add another year and give a raise to highly-regarded special teams coordinator Michael Clay, according to a league source. Clay, 31, is considering a rising coach in NFL circles. Former #49ers assistant, #Dolphins linebacker who went undrafted out of Oregon — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) February 27, 2023

The Eagles are looking to maintain some continuity with the coaching staff, and the team is reportedly high on special team coordinator, Michael Clay.

Aaron Wilson is reporting that Philadelphia has added an extra year to Clay’s contract, while also adding more money to his salary.

