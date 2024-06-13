Eagles radio voice Merrill Reese honored with 2024 Pete Rozelle Radio-Television Award

The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced Thursday that Merrill Reese, the longtime radio voice of the Eagles, has won the 2024 Pete Rozelle Radio-Television Award.

“Each year, the Hall of Fame recognizes an individual who has dedicated their career to improving radio and television in professional football, and this year’s recipient, Merrill Reese, represents exactly what we look for when we talk about who’s made a big impact in broadcasting,” Jim Porter, president of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, said in a statement. “For nearly a half century, fans tuning into Eagles games, including opposing fans, have had the privilege of hearing Merrill’s legendary voice.”

The Hall will honor Reese during the 2024 Hall of Fame Enshrinement Week that includes the Enshrinees’ Gold Jacket Dinner in downtown Canton on Friday, Aug. 2, and the Class of 2024 Enshrinement on Saturday, Aug. 3, in Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

The beginning of the Eagles’ 2024 season will mark Reese’s 48th consecutive season as the team’s radio play-by-play announcer. After a period in the U.S. Navy as Public Affairs Officer (Lieutenant Senior Grade), he sought out opportunities in radio broadcasting, auditioning at radio stations across southeastern Pennsylvania.

Reese began his radio career as a sportscaster for WPAZ in Pottstown, Pennsylvania, calling high school football games. Following that opportunity, Reese began working for WBCB in Levittown, Pennsylvania, where he currently serves as co-owner. In the early 1970s, he worked at different radio stations, doing morning sports on WWDB and pregame and postgame Eagles shows on WIP.

In 1977, Reese provided color commentary alongside Charlie Swift, who had called Eagles games since 1969. During a morning show with WWDB, Reese received news that Swift had died and WIP wanted him to fill in as the lead play-by-play sportscaster.

Reese has said that calling the Eagles’ Super Bowl LII victory in 2018 marks the highlight of his career.