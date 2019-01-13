Eagles rack up 150 yards of offense and 14 points before Saints get a yard or a point

Eagles cornerback Cre’von Leblanc pulls in an interception on the first play of Philadelphia’s NFC divisional round playoff game against the Saints. (Getty Images)

Let us say this from the beginning: There’s a lot of game left.

But with just over 10 minutes gone in the NFC divisional round game between the Philadelphia Eagles and New Orleans Saints, the Eagles have come out hot on both sides of the ball, and took a 14-0 lead before New Orleans had even recorded a positive yard of offense.

The Saints got the ball to start the game, and on their first play, a deep pass to Ted Ginn Jr., Drew Brees was intercepted by Cre’von Leblanc.

Leblanc has found a home in Philadelphia: he began this season on the Chicago Bears’ roster but was cut out of training camp; two days later, he was signed to the Detroit Lions practice squad, and promoted to the Lions’ 53-man roster on October 6.

But Detroit cut him a month later, and Leblanc was claimed by the Eagles, who were hurting for cornerbacks.

Leblanc played in the final eight games of the regular season, with four starts. His interception of Brees was just the second time this season Brees was picked in a home game.

Seven plays later, Nick Foles connected with Jordan Matthews for a 37-yard touchdown, giving Philadelphia a 7-0 lead.

When New Orleans got the ball back, they did nothing with it: Mark Ingram got a carry for no gain, and Brees’ pass attempts for Ginn and Michael Thomas were incomplete.

Starting at their own 25, Foles and the offense again methodically made their way down the field, a 10-play, 75-yard touchdown drive that ended with Foles jumping over the line for the score.

Scoreboard at that time: Eagles – 151 yards of offense, 14 points; Saints – 0 yards of offense, 0 points.