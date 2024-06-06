Eagles Quinyon Mitchell signs rookie contract

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) – Quinyon Mitchell, the first cornerback drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles in the first round since 2002, signed his four-year rookie contract Thursday.

The No. 22 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft has had 46 career pass breakups with six interceptions, ranking him sixth among all corners drafted in the past decade. The Toledo product’s 46 pass breakups are the most in the school’s history.

“His skill set translates to the league, regardless of who he is playing against,” said Eagles Director of Player Personnel Charles Walls. “The way that he responds when he’s challenged, the way that he finishes tackles, the energy he brings to his teammates; his whole body of work really stood out to me.”

At Toledo, Mitchell was the first back-to-back Associated Press All-American in Rockets history. The 22-year-old was also a two-time first-team All-Mac player in 2022 and 2023.

The Williston, Florida native had a forced completion percentage of 27.7% last season, which was the highest of all of the corners drafted in the first round and the second most of any invited to the NFL Scouting Combine.

