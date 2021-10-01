Eagles’ Quez Watkins lands ahead of Tyreek Hill and Davante Adams on a list of NFL’s top-10 deep threats

The NFL is a deep ball game and teams with elite-level quarterbacks and wide receivers who can track the football are all the rage.

One of Philadelphia’s goals over the past two drafts was to land a wideout who excels at big plays and deep passing connections. The Eagles landed DeVonta Smith and Jalen Reagor, but Quez Watkins has become the go-to guy for big passing plays.

NFL.com’s Nick Shook ranked the league’s top-10 deep threats and Watkins landed ahead of some big names, including the Chiefs Tyreek Hill.

Rank

4: Quez Watkins

Philadelphia Eagles · WR We welcome the surprise selection to the top 10! Eagles fans will tell you Watkins’ performance isn’t shocking, but simply inevitable thanks to his top-end speed. The second-year receiver showed it off in the preseason and has carried it into the regular season, becoming the only receiver averaging 50-plus yards per target (66) on deep passes among players with more than one such target this season, per NGS. Watkins has caught both of his deep targets for an eye-popping 132 yards but has yet to reach the end zone. Just wait until he finishes these deep receptions — then we won’t be able to forget his name.

Watkins at this point is more flash in the pan than a consistent deep threat, but he does offer Philadelphia a player who can win matchups on the outside while tracking the deep ball. It’s a stretch to say that he’s better at this stage than Davante Adams and or Tyreek Hill.

