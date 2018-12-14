Eagles quarterback Wentz faces three-month recovery from back injury

Washington (AFP) - Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz's fractured vertebra is a "stress injury" that could require up to three months to heal, coach Doug Pederson said Friday.

"The information is that it requires no surgery," Pederson said. "And the fact that he doesn't need surgery on this is the best news you could possibly have."

Pederson did not definitively rule Wentz out of the Super Bowl champion Eagles' game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, although it seems unlikely he'll play.

"If we put him out there, there has to be 100 percent that there is no risk of anything further," Pederson said.

Wentz missed the last two days of practice because of back pain.

Pederson said the injury "evolved over time" and was unrelated to the knee injury that ended his season prematurely last year.

Nick Foles, who took over as starter when Wentz was injured last season and led the team to the Super Bowl title, is expected to get the start in Los Angeles.

"Obviously, we have a lot of confidence in Nick," said wide receiver Nelson Agholor. "We know he's played a lot of football. The city's aware of that and in this locker room, we're aware of that."