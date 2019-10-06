Eagles quarterback pokes fun at Sam Darnold prior to kickoff

Sam Darnold is not playing today as the New York Jets take on the Eagles in South Philadelphia.

Darnold was held out because of his mononucleosis, which means it can be quite dangerous if he's hit in the spleen - "I want to make sure that I'm safe out there and that, you know, I'm not going to die" - so it's not exactly a laughing matter. But his old friend and former teammate on the Jets Josh McCown knows Darnold well enough to poke a little fun at him.

The two pals met near midfield of Lincoln Financial Field prior to kickoff on Sunday and McCown put his shirt over his mouth and his arm out as if to say "stay away."

It was just the first of many blows the Jets will take today at the hands of the Eagles.

