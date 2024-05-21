Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Says Women ‘Lack the Respect They Deserve’

The NFL star's comments come just over a week after Harrison Butker shared a different message about women in a commencement speech

In the wake of the controversy surrounding Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker’s commencement speech, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is standing up for women everywhere.

“Women are thrusted into positions to have to overcome this, overcome that and they lack the respect that they deserve,” Hurts, 25, said at his team’s Women’s Football Festival on Sunday, May 19.

He added, as those in the crowd cheered, “I’m here advocating for it, not only in football but in every situation. We all know the woman is the rock of everything.”

Hurts' stance may come as no surprise to his fans — and those who know that the Texas native has long had meaningful relationships with the women in his life.

The Eagles star also has an all-female management team, led by agent Nicole Lynn.

Last year, Lynn helped secure Hurts a five-year $255 million contract extension, making him the highest-paid player in the NFL at the time.

Hurts' comments, meanwhile, come just over a week after Butker’s controversial May 11th commencement speech at Benedictine College went viral.

The Chiefs player told women in the audience that they had been told “diabolical lies,” before informing them of his belief that their greatest title in life would be “homemaker.”

"Some of you may go on to lead successful careers in the world, but I would venture to guess that the majority of you are most excited about your marriage and the children you will bring into this world," he said in the address.

Public figures — including Hoda Kotb, Jenna Bush Hager, Maria Shriver and Flavor Flav — batted back Butker’s assertions, while the NFL also disavowed his comments.

And a petition asking the Chiefs to dismiss the athlete has now garnered more than 220,000 signatures.

As far as Hurts is concerned, women are the backbone of the Eagles’ success.

“It’s been great,” Hurts said at the event. “I honestly think it’s reflective of just how the fan base is here. You see more of a variety of support from women in our community. That’s good for the team.”



