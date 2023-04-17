Eagles give quarterback Jalen Hurts NFL record $51m a year contract extension

Photograph: Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Jalen Hurts is expected to sign one of the richest deals in NFL history, agreeing to a five-year, $255m extension with the Philadelphia Eagles, including $179.3m guaranteed, according to multiple sources.

The Eagles announced on Monday “QB1 is here to stay,” but terms were not yet announced, although the exact sums of the deal have not yet been confirmed by the team. Hurts was rewarded for his breakout season when he was named an AP NFL MVP finalist and led the Eagles to the Super Bowl, where they lost to the Kansas City Chiefs.

“Keeping the main thing in Philly,” the Eagles tweeted. “We’ve agreed to terms with Jalen Hurts on a 5-year extension through the 2028 season.”

The 24-year-old Hurts is expected to receive $51m per season, and only Deshaun Watson ($230m) and Kyler Murray ($189.5m) have received more guaranteed money in a single NFL contract. ESPN reported that the contract also includes a no-trade deal, the first in Eagles history.

Hurts’ reported deal is also the most valuable in terms of annual salary ($51m) in NFL history, although it is not the largest in overall value.

Hurts delivered a record performance in the Super Bowl, throwing for 304 yards and a touchdown, running for 70 yards and three scores and adding a game-tying two-point conversion.

Philadelphia went 14-1 in his starts and he had 3,701 yards passing, 760 yards rushing and 35 touchdowns combined in the regular season. He led the Eagles to the top seed in the NFC and a playoff victory over the New York Giants and over the San Francisco 49ers in the NFL championship game.

The news comes as the Baltimore Ravens are stuck in contract talks with their star own quarterback, Lamar Jackson, over a new deal. Jackson has demanded a trade as he seeks a contract with more guaranteed money.