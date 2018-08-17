Eagles quarterback Foles strains shoulder in pre-season rematch with Pats

Washington (AFP) - Philadelphia quarterback Nick Foles, who guided the Eagles to a Super Bowl victory over New England in February, suffered a shoulder injury Thursday in a pre-season rematch with the Patriots.

Foles was forced out of his team's 37-20 loss in Foxboro, Massachusetts, when he was strip-sacked by Pats veteran Adrian Clayborn.

Foles clutched his upper arm in pain, with the team announcing he had a shoulder strain.

Foles said he would have further tests on Friday, but he was upbeat about his likely prognosis.

"I feel really good about it," he said.

Foles was named Most Valuable Player of the Super Bowl after the Eagles 41-33 upset win of Tom Brady and the Patriots.

He inherited the starting job after Carson Wentz suffered a knee injury in December. Wentz, who is gradually increasing his practice activity, is hoping to be back in action when the regular season begins in a few weeks.

Foles looked a little rusty in his first start since Super Bowl 52 -- completing three of nine passes for 44 yards with no touchdowns and no interceptions. He was sacked three times, with one sack resulting in a fumble that was returned for a touchdown.

The 41-year-old Brady, in contrast, came out sharp, completing all five of his passes on the Pats' opening drive -- which ended with a touchdown.

He played all of the first half, completing 19 of 26 passes for 172 yards and two TDs.